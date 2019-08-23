Wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese in Imo State, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen.

According to Punch, the woman was abducted on Thursday when she was going home from Owerri, Imo State.

A source, who spoke to Punch about how the prelate’s wife was abducted said she was double crossed by the kidnappers and was taken to an unknown destination.

Another source, Emperror Iwuala said Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, was kidnapped on Thursday by unknown gunmen saying “We need prayers for God’s intervention for the safety and freedom of the Lord’s handmaid.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, has confirmed the incident. But the kidnappers had yet to establish contacts with her family.

Mrs Maduwuike was abducted the same day a member of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Bodai was kidnapped by gunmen.

The Spokesperson of the state police command, Muhammad Abubakar said the gunmen invaded the lawmaker’s residence in Denge Shuni local government and whisked him away in the early hours of the day.