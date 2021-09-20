RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen demand N5 million to release couple kidnapped just days to wedding

Three people have already been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Gunmen kidnapped the couple while in transit in Ekiti State (image used for illustration) [Leadership]

Gunmen struck at Ekiti East Local Government Area on Sunday and abducted a would-be couple planning to get married next week, the police said on Monday.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three persons had been arrested in connection with the abduction.

"We learnt that the couple came to Ado Ekiti and were returning to their base when they were picked up by gunmen.

"Immediately we got the report, the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.

"As I speak, our men are working in conjunction with 'Amotekun' Corps, local hunters and Vigilance groups, combing the forests to free the victims," he said.

ASP Abutu said those arrested had been detained at the police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti and would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

He said that efforts were on to arrest other accomplices.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the victims were seized on Ilasa-Ekiti-Ayebode Road, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

The victims were returning from Ado Ekiti, where they had gone to make purchases preparatory to their wedding when they were abducted.

Family members of the victims said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N5 million ransom to secure their freedom.

One eyewitness said the vehicle conveying the would-be couple was attacked at a bad portion of the highway.

"The deplorable condition of our roads seems to be a major factor responsible for these repeated cases of kidnapping," the eyewitness stressed.

