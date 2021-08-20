Gunmen ambush, kill 5 farmers in Ile-Ife; Ooni reacts

Consequently, Opalola said that the Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, had deployed police tactical team and officers to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

She also added that investigation had commenced on the circumstance behind the killing, assuring that perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

Opalola said that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi had also waded into the matter by appealing to his subjects to maintain peace, as a way of preventing the situation from escalating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the farmers were ambushed and killed while passing through a town in Ile-Ife to their farm.

The killing has, however, generated tension in Ile-Ife owing to fear of a reprisal attack from people of Modakeke, a neighbouring town, thus resulting in many Ile-Ife residents hurriedly closing their businesses.