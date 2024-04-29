Mother, son pretend to be family members, steal patient's phone at UCH

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried for alleged charges of conspiracy and stealing. The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on April 25, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Amusan told the court that Olutayo allegedly stole a Samsung Galaxy phone, worth ₦65,000 and belonging to a patient, Rasaki Adejumo. According to the prosecutor, Olutayo allegedly gave the stolen phone to his mother, Akintola, who works at the UCH as a contract staff.

Amusan alleged that Olutayo had stolen the patient’s phone while pretending to be one of her relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the court that the people around, however, sighted Olutayo committing the alleged theft without his knowing. Amusan said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.