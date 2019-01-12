According to Instablog9ja in an Instagram post shared today, the victim had visited a hair place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, December 27, 2018, when the incident occurred.

The victim's cousin confirmed to the gossip page that she "never wanted to make her hair but her mom persuaded her to" in order to look in order.

From the report, it was gathered that Amadi died because a boy neglected safety standards.

Before lighting the burner of a camp gas cylinder, he was advised to take precaution because there was gas noticeable in the air.

Mildred Amadi was taken to a medical center in Port Harcourt for treatment but she died there on Saturday, January 12, 2019, according to reports.