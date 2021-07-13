Flood washes cemetery, corpses exposed in Yobe

He said the downpour, which began on July 9, had exposed some corpses in the cemetery.

“Yes, we have experienced heavy rain accompanied by wild-wind in Gashua town since Friday. As we speak, many buildings are destroyed and our cemetery is submerged.

“Some graves are even exposed and some people had to be evacuated from their houses to save their lives,” Bulama-Bukar said.

The officer said the council was taking an inventory of the individuals and houses affected by the disaster.

“As soon as we conclude assessing the damage and the people affected by it, we will present our report to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the council for action.