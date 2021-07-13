RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Flood washes cemetery, corpses exposed in Yobe

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Flood triggered by days of incessant rains has washed away Low Cost Cemetery and destroyed buildings in Gashua Local Government Area of Yobe.

Flood washes cemetery, corpses exposed in Yobe. (TheNATION)
Flood washes cemetery, corpses exposed in Yobe. (TheNATION)

Alhaji Kaku Bulama-Bukar, Gashua Local Government Council Community Development Officer, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gashua on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

He said the downpour, which began on July 9, had exposed some corpses in the cemetery.

“Yes, we have experienced heavy rain accompanied by wild-wind in Gashua town since Friday. As we speak, many buildings are destroyed and our cemetery is submerged.

“Some graves are even exposed and some people had to be evacuated from their houses to save their lives,” Bulama-Bukar said.

The officer said the council was taking an inventory of the individuals and houses affected by the disaster.

“As soon as we conclude assessing the damage and the people affected by it, we will present our report to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the council for action.

“I can assure you that relief material and other forms of support will be provided to the affected persons,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged N2bn graft: Court admits ex-Surveyor-General to N100m bail

COVID-19: How Nigeria disappointed experts – Aregbesola

Navy says supplementary list of recruitment circulating online is fake

Court grants suspects N7m bail over clash between masquerade group, Muslims

NMA says Astrazeneca vaccine effective against Delta variant of COVID-19

Atiku disowns online portal promoting empowerment scheme in his name

PDP asks court to sack Gov Matawalle over defection to APC

Borno to receive over 200,000 Nigerians chased to nieghbouring countries by Boko Haram

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to equip security agencies