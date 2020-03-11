Several building material shops have been burnt in the early hours of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as fire razed Building Materials International Market Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The Nation reports that the fire, which started around 4:00 am, emanated from a standby articulated vehicle parked inside the market.

Anambra Fire Service chief, Engr Martin Agbili has confirmed the fire incident.

He said: “There is Fire outbreak this early morning at Building material market Ogidi at about 0400hrs.

“Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the fire scene.

“The fire outbreak emanated from a standby loaded lorry packed inside the market. The content or the goods loaded at the packed lorry is not yet known.

“We are still at the fire scene. Although the fire is under control. No life was lost during the incident.”

It was however gathered that men of the fire service, who were immediately contacted to put out the fire, had arrived the incident scene, and were still battling with the inferno as at the time of filing this report.