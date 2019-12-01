The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that the fire started at 10:27 a.m.

The LASEMA team was on hand to put out the fire.

Owode-Onirin market gutted fire and damaged 30 shops on Sunday Dec. 1. (NAN)

The director-general said that the fire emanated from one of the several lines of shops in the market.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown as there is no power supply within the market.

“No life was lost but valuable items were destroyed, though the spread of fire is being curtailed.

“We have counted the shops, about 15 of them were gutted by fire,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the fire started from the metal segment of the market, making traders to call 767/112 channel of the agency.

He said that LASEMA coordinated the response to the fire, adding that it got support from the Lagos State Fire Service and market union officials.