The suspects Kaiyewu Folahan, Akintunde Ibukun and Azeez Kazeem, were arrested following a complaint filed by the Deputy Director of INEC, Shomolu LGA, Mrs Akinwunmi S.O., on January 22, 2019, that some persons at Shop 33, Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka, were impersonating INEC workers and recruiting ad-hoc staff.

In a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, the force acted based on the complaint made by Akinwunmi.

He said the state's Commissioner of Police, Edgal Omohimi, directed the Pedro police station to invade the culprit's hideout.

Some of the items discovered from the culprits after the raid included a laptop, 511 INEC Lagos Ad-hoc Recruitment Forms, already filled with passport photographs attached.

The suspects were arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Yaba on the charges of conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, fraudulent act and unlawful possession of INEC materials.

The suspects were remanded in prison pending when they meet their bail condition as the case was adjourned till April 16, 2019.