An improvised explosive device has on Thursday, December 5, 2019, left the hand of a Senior Secondary School II student of Glory Land High School, Azugwu, in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi, chopped off.

The device, which exploded during the school's break time, also affected other students who sustained varying degrees of injury, according to The Punch.

Chibuike, whose left hand was chopped off, was said to have wailed uncontrollably in a pool of his own blood.

He was then rushed to the emergency unit of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Other injured students are currently receiving treatment in undisclosed hospitals and clinics in the state.

One of the victims, who doesn't want his name mentioned, stated that Chibuike was playing with the device when it exploded.

“I was in the school when the device exploded. I can’t tell what it was. But I saw Chibuike playing with the thing before it exploded.

“It’s like he came to school with it; nobody knew what it was. The thing chopped off his left hand," he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.