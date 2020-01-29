This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the property owner was arrested with 10 other suspected internet fraudsters.

Orilade said that the property owner and the other suspected internet fraudsters were picked up in Ibadan following actionable intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.

He said that the suspects were arrested at a six-flat property tucked inside an isolated environment around Ologuneru area of Ibadan, describing the task of locating the property as daunting for the operatives.

Orilade said that operatives of the commission also arrested two other suspected internet fraudsters at Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of Ibadan.

He said that further investigations on the suspects were still ongoing, adding that those indicted would be charged to court as soon as possible.

Orilade some of the items recovered from the suspects included three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.