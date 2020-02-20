The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has reacted to reports that Daibo Davies, a 21-yr-old man, who plunged into Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge was a graduate of the institution.

Davies was said to have alighted from the Uber he boarded on the pretext of having a stomach upset and jumped straight into the lagoon on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Following the incident, it was widely reported that Davies studied Quantity Surveying at Lagos State University and also graduated from the institution.

However, in a statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Coordinator of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the university said, “Davies was not a graduate of Lagos State University as reported”.

Lagos State University management has debunked the claims that Davies Daibo graduated from the institution. (Premium Times)

The institution also urged the public to disregard media claims saying “LASU does not currently run a programme in Quantity Surveying, the course from which Mr. Davies reportedly bagged a degree.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the Lagos State University Management has been drawn to media reports stating that Mr. Daibo Davies, the young man who plunged into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State recently was a fresh graduate of Quantity Surveying from the Lagos State University.

“While the University sympathizes with the family and and relations of the Mr. Davies on the unfortunate incident, we find it pertinent to correct the media reports crediting his studentship to the Lagos State University.

“The General Public is hereby informed that Mr. Davies was not a graduate of Lagos State University as reported. As a matter of fact, LASU does not currently run a programme in Quantity Surveying, the course from which Mr. Davies reportedly bagged a degree. The public is therefore urged to disregard that part of the story.

“We enjoin the media to exercise more diligence in gathering their facts before publishing reports to avoid misleading the public”.

Davies was was said to be preparing to undergo his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme before the incident happened.