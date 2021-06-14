CWG to host digital transformation conference for public sector

In a statement to announce the conference, CWG opined that digital transformation is driving new degrees of functional excellence, productivity, product insights and optimizing the supply chain up and downstream.

Thus, it has become a necessity for innovation and efficiency to be reflected in the most central allocation strategies for digital enterprises by mid-market public sector organizations.

“In this digital age, the public sector is investing in new technologies to drive operational excellence, while boosting profit margins, improving safety and reducing risk. Public Sectors must update and implement new technologies, tools, and platforms that are necessary for business activities,” the statement said.

According to CWG, the conference will focus on identity and access management systems.

To participant, click on https://bit.ly/2RNNPvg to register

While CWG Plc is an ICT business enabler with operations in four African countries, Daon is an international biometrics and identity assurance software company with expertise in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide.

Also, Zadara is a cloud computing company that fully-managed edge cloud services, compute, networking, storage and more, which is designed for service providers and the modern enterprise, while Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is a global provider of low code digital automation platform helping enterprises manage processes, content and communication.

Meanwhile, panelists at the conference which will be moderated by Wole Famure, Anchor/Producer at CNBC Africa are Mr. Afolabi Ajayi, Director, Information and Communications Technology at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; M.r Richard Kimeku, Director-Business Analysis & E-Services, Federal Inland Revenue Services and Mr. Samuel Emeka Okoye, Director ICT, who will be representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Also, Femi Kolade, Solution Director-African Region, Daon; Tal Rotem, Regional Sales Director, South EMEA & LATAM at Zadara and Manish Verma, Global Senior Consultant for e-Government Solutions NewGen will be Guest Speakers; even as the statement released by the organisers disclosed that Yusuf Kazaure, Chairman, Board of Directors at Nigeria Communications Satellite (NigComSat) will serve as Keynote Speaker.