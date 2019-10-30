The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Igbosere, has ordered that Ayuba Balogun and Evans Adamson, the alleged killers of MC Oluomo’s aide, Olayinka Mamora be remanded in a correctional facility.

Mamora, who was a member of he National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was murdered on September 30, 2015, around 7.30pm in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

According to Punch, the deceased had gone to the area to visit his father and decided to cut his hair at a barbershop.

He was at the barbershop, when some hoodlums stormed the place and shot it.

According to prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, the suspects were brought to court on a remand warrant application dated October 28, 2019.

Animashaun said three rifles and 10 live cartridges were retrieved from Balogun and Adamson’s hideout in Oshodi and Mowe, Ogun State.

Animashaun, however, prayed the court to remand the defendants in a correctional centre pending legal advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.