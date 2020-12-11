Magistrate Shade Lawal, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered his remand in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

She thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec. 16, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Adigun Adisa, said that the victim was defecating at the back of an uncompleted building when Sherif attacked her from behind.

He said the defendant used his fist to hit her and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

Adisa said that the medical examination conducted at the Model Primary Health Care at Owu revealed that there were bruises and semen, suspected to be that of Sherrif, on the victim’s private part.

The prosecutor, who said that investigation was still ongoing, prayed the court to remand the defendant, with a submission that the alleged offences were not bailable.