Commercial drivers in Ekiti lament high cost of drivers’ licence

Some of the motorists who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti said that it has become difficult for them to afford the exorbitant fees charged by the Ekiti Internal Revenue Service on driver’s license.

One of the motorists, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, said that it has become difficult for him to renew his driver’s license because it was too expensive to do so.

He said that fees for the renewal of the driver’s licence have gone up from N5,500 to N 8,500, and appealed to the state government to consider the plights of the commercial vehicle drivers.

“Even though I have my valid driver’s license, most of my colleagues whose driver’s licences have expired are complaining bitterly about the exorbitant fees.

“Before, we paid N5,500 for the renewal of driver’s licence but currently it has been moved to N8,500. The renewal of vehicle papers for cars is N10,000, we cannot afford these charges any longer,” he said.

Another commercial vehicle driver, Mr Folorunso Ige, lamented that the processes and cost implications of collecting a new driver’s licence are high.

Ige explained that aside from the fees being charged for the licence, one could spend a total of N23,500 on some other documents, including certified driving school certificate (N15,000), learner’s permit, and VIO fees.

“I am appealing to the state government to reduce the fees to enable both commercial motorists and private vehicle owners to afford it,” he said.

Ige noted that many commercial vehicle drivers do not have valid driver’s licences and so prefer using old number plates until they can afford the cost of a new ones.

Oni appealed governor Kayode Fayemi to reduce the cost of both the number plates and driver’s license.