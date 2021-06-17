Bord Bia in association with Kerrygold celebrate World Milk Day in grand style
To mark World Milk Day, Bord Bia in association with Kerrygold is showcasing the exciting ways Irish dairy can be enjoyed with its #MyKerrygoldMilkshake campaign.
Event had in attendance Nollywood Actors, Ufuoma McDermott, Adedimeji Lateef and Popular Food blogger, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen.
See highlight
There are still lots of rewards to be won as the brand is on the hunt for the most creative milkshake in its #MyKerrygoldMilkshake competition on social media.
Top 10 milkshake entries will be rewarded and the grand prize is a year supply of Kerrygold Avantage Milk, 20k worth of shopping voucher and lots of fantastic prizes.
You too can stand a chance to be among these winners, all you have to do is create your own Milkshake with Kerrygold Avantage Milk, share the video by tagging @kerrygoldnigeria using the hashtags #MyKerrygoldMilkshake #IrishDairy and #WorldMilkday.
Remember you must show the Kerrygold Avantage milk in use, and you must be following the brand on Instagram @kerrygoldnigeria to be eligible! Entries closes on the 30th of June.
See more photos:
For more info, follow @kerrygoldnigeria on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #MyKerrygoldMilkshake #IrishDiary across all social media platforms.
#FeaturedbyBordBiaKerrygold
