Bank drags customer to court for allegedly causing disturbance in banking hall

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An applicant, Ikenna Nicholas, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly constituting public nuisance in the bank.

Bank drags customer to court for allegedly causing disturbance in banking hall. [thetrentonline]
The police charged Nicholas of Kuje, Abuja with two count of inciting disturbance and causing public nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M Augustine of the Ministry of Justice told the court that the complainant said in May, the defendant walked into a banking hall of the United bank for Africa (UBA) Located at Utako and cause a scene by hitting on the office desk with his hands.

The Prosecutor said the defendant shouted and disrupted banking activities.

The matter, the Augustine said was reported at Utako Police station by the complainant, Shuaibu Onalo of UBA, Utako branch, Abuja.

The offence Augustine said, contravened the provisions of sections 114 and 183 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

The Judge ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 26 for hearing.

