The police command in Nasarawa State on Saturday confirmed the killing of Mohammed Hussaini, the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) by suspected bandits.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, in Lafia said the bandits also killed the MACBAN Chairman of Toto Local Government Area, Muhammed Umar, during the attack.

According to the PPRO, the assailants attacked the MACBAN leaders on Friday at about 7:30 p.m., in Garaku market, Kokona Local Government Area.

He said upon receipt of information on the attack, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital for postmortem.

Nansel said the CP condoled with the families of the deceased, assuring that the command would do all within its powers to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to volunteer useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

He gave assurance that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.