Two children have reportedly lost their lives in a gas explosion in Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos.

The explosion which, according to Punch, happened on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, also got 20 others seriously injured.

A video shared online by Gidifeednews showed people trying to put out the fire from the explosion.

PM News quoted the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirming the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the two children were burnt to death in the incident.

On how the explosion happened, the LASEMA boss, said “Further investigations revealed that the fire was ignited as a result of a call being made by an unidentified resident near the gas retailing shop.

“The fire escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

“Unfortunately, two children (male and female) lost their lives and multiple burn casualties were recorded — 23 in number."

The casualties, according to Oke-Osanyintolu, have been evacuated to the Burn Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.