Two children have reportedly lost their lives in a gas explosion in Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos.
The explosion which, according to Punch, happened on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, also got 20 others seriously injured.
A video shared online by Gidifeednews showed people trying to put out the fire from the explosion.
PM News quoted the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirming the incident.
According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the two children were burnt to death in the incident.
On how the explosion happened, the LASEMA boss, said “Further investigations revealed that the fire was ignited as a result of a call being made by an unidentified resident near the gas retailing shop.
“The fire escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.
“Unfortunately, two children (male and female) lost their lives and multiple burn casualties were recorded — 23 in number."
The casualties, according to Oke-Osanyintolu, have been evacuated to the Burn Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.