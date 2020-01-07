A severely jaundiced 14-day-old baby, has been rescued from her Jehovah Witness parents, who refused her blood transfusion, on religious grounds.

The Nation reports that the Lagos State Government (LASG), through the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), recovered the girl who was delivered prematurely at a private hospital in the Surulere area of the state.

It was gathered that the baby was on December 18, 2019, delivered to Mr and Mrs Emmanuel Onokpise of Abata Close, Orile-Iganmu.

On the discovery that the baby is severely jaundiced at birth, the doctors prescribed to the parents that she should be given urgent blood transfusion to survive.

But, according to a statement by the OPD, the baby’s parents, opposed the blood transfusion for their baby, on a claim that their religion doesn't permit it.

It was gathered that the Jehovah Witness parents unilaterally discharged the baby from the hospital against medical advice.

The statement read, “It was the critical health condition of the baby and deviant position of the parents that persuaded a spirited member of the public to inform the Lagos Office of the Public Defender to save the child from untimely death.

“The agency swung into action immediately, got the relevant court order by invoking relevant sections of the Lagos Child`s Rights Law of 2015 and Lagos State Safeguiding and Child Protection Policy of 2016.

“In collaboration with the Nigerian Police, Adeniji- Adele and Orile stations, the baby was eventually evacuated from the parents’ home after stiff resistance from other mobilised members of the Jehovah Witness on 30th December, 2019.”

Having rescued the baby from her parents, the OPD took the baby to Massey Street Children Hospital on Lagos Island.

The baby, which weighed 2.2kg at birth, reportedly weighed less than 1.7kg at the time of rescue, allegedly “due to lack of medical attention after being kept at home for one week and five days by the recalcitrant parents.”

OPD Director, Olayinka Adeyemi, who visited the child at the hospital, said, “No responsible and responsive government would fold its arms and allowed any parent or guardian to act ignorantly on religious grounds in a way that would be risky or injurious to the life of any other person, especially children or their wards under their care.

“The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in its avowed commitment to provide good governance and security, shall leave no stone unturned when protecting rights of women, children, the vulnerable and indigent residents of the Lagos State irrespective of gender and religion.”

Adeyemi said the agency was not oblivious of the fact that many people’s rights are being violated and due to ignorance and poverty, victims cannot access justice.

She, however, urged the public to take advantage of the OPD’s free legal services to get redress, protection and enforcement of their rights, and assured that the State Government would continue to work assiduously until the supremacy of the rule of Law reign in the State.

The director enjoined members of the public to continue to furnish it with relevant information of where human rights are being trampled upon for necessary legal action.