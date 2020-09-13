Following Daddy Freeze’s apology to Bishop David Oyedepo, Leke Adeboye, a son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has asked the broadcaster to apologise to his parents too.

Leke made the comment on Sunday, September 13, 2020, on his Instagram page.

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Daddy Freeze had in a video tendered an unreserved apology to Oyedepo for calling him a bald-headed fowl in a video he published 19 months ago.

The broadcaster said he didn’t intend to dishonour Oyedepo in the video.

However, some of the broadcaster’s take on Christianity have been deemed controversial as many Nigerians believe he attacks men of God including the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Adeboye in his videos.

Reacting to Daddy Freeze’s apology, Leke said he expected the broadcaster to extend his apology to his parents.

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze leaves cool FM after 20 years

He wrote, “I am still waiting for my apologies o (sic). I am still waiting for Pastor Adeboye and Pastor Folu Adeboye or you want me to go and find the videos?”

Daddy Freeze is the Convener of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ.