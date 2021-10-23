RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

837 inmates escaped from Oyo prison, 262 recaptured

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected gunmen invaded the facility on Friday at about 9.30 p.m after they used dynamite to blast the wall.

837 inmates escaped from Oyo prison, 262 recaptured (LindaIkeji)
837 inmates escaped from Oyo prison, 262 recaptured (LindaIkeji)

The Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, says 837 awaiting trial inmates escaped from the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, when suspected gunmen attacked the facility.

Recommended articles

Its Public Relations Officer, Olanrewaju Anjorin, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected gunmen invaded the facility on Friday at about 9.30 p.m after they used dynamite to blast the wall.

Anjorin said all the 837 awaiting trial inmates were freed by the attackers, pointing out that the cell housing the convicts and the inmates were not vandalised.

He said that a total of 262 escaped inmates had been recaptured, while 575 were still at large.

“The invaders arrived the centre heavily armed with sophisticated weapons and after a fierce encounter with the officers on guard, they gained entrance into the yard, using dynamite to blast the wall.

“All the awaiting trial detainees were forced out of custody, the cells housing the convicts and the female inmates were not vandalised.

“Meanwhile, a total of 262 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 575 still at large.

“Following the directives of the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, the State Controller, Noel Ailewon, has commenced the process of search and recapture after visiting the scene of the incident,” Anjorin said.

He said the state controller had assured the public that no effort would be spared to recapture the fleeing inmates.

According to him, the controller-general has solicited for credible intelligence to assist the security agencies in tracking down the fleeing inmates.

He said that the Oyo Custodial Centre was established in 2007 with a capacity of 160 inmates, but had a total population of 907 at the time of attack.

“Of this number, awaiting trial persons were 837 representing 92 per cent with just 64 convicts,” Anjorin said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

FG asks inmates who escaped from Oyo prison to turn themselves in

Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

Adesina says Buhari wants peace and unity in Nigeria

Buhari charges UNILORIN to lead research on local vaccine production

Buhari charges UNILORIN to lead research on local vaccine production

NCDC announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

NCDC announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 176 new infections

Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

Nigerian Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery

NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo

#EndSARS: Gov Obaseki promises to pay N190m compensation to victims in Edo

#EndSARS: Gov Obaseki promises to pay N190m compensation to victims in Edo

Gov Makinde confirms Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed's interest in 2023 presidency

Gov Makinde confirms Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed's interest in 2023 presidency

NCC raises alarm over new virus that steals banking details

NCC raises alarm over new virus that steals banking details

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS agents (image used for illustration) [TheCable]

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet