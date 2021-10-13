7 suspected smugglers die in Adamawa petrol tanker fire

Mubi is a commercial nerve of Adamawa and it is bordering with the Republic of Cameroon.

An eyes witness, Alhaji Mansur Bala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bala said that the fire broke out when the deceased were transferring petroleum products from a tanker to over 1,000 plastic jerrycans at a filling station.

Another eyewitness, Malam Iliya Haruna, told NAN that he counted seven bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.

Haruna said that among the dead bodies were two paternal brothers who were well known in petroleum business in Mubi.

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has confirmed the incident.

Sulaiman, however, said that only three people were killed in the incident, while two sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The petroleum tanker fire incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at about 1.30 a. m.

“So far, three people lost their lives and two sustained injuries from fire burns and they are receiving medical treatment at the Mubi General Hospital,” Sulaiman said.

He said property worth millions of naira were also destroyed by the fire.