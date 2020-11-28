One other person was badly injured in the accident.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abeokuta.

According to Umar, the incident happened around 7 a.m. and was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the jeep driver.

The sector commander explained that eight men and a woman were involved in the accident, noting that five of the men and the woman succumbed.

He stated that the driver of the Honda Pilot Jeep, marked LSR 525 FY, was on excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle and subsequently rammed into the moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV.

Umar added that the injured passenger was taken to Idera Hospital, Ogere, for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara.

The sector commander advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules, avoid dangerous driving, excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.