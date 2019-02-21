The defendants, Segun Akintola, Tomisin Alade, Felicia Musa, Amaka Irozuru, and Zakara Yau, were charged to court on five counts bordering on conspiracy, housebreaking, stealing and possession of stolen items.

During the hearing, the prosecutor, Inspector Raphael Donny, told the court that the defendants plotted among themselves to break into the room of their employer, Oluyemisi Wada, and steal her gold jewelry worth N105 million while she was out of the country.

He said the defendants committed the offence in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos on November 23, 2018.

"The PA to the complainant received a phone call from the complainant from the United Kingdom to retrieve her bedroom keys from one of the defendants, who was a cook, in order to check the room.

"The PA met the complainant’s bedroom door ajar and upon entering, he discovered that her safe containing her gold jewelry valued at N105 million had been carted away by an unknown person.

"On the same day, the said housemaid called the PA with a foreign phone number and told him that she did not know how she found herself at the Ghana-Togo border," he said.

The Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum each.