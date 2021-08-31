20-year-old man cuts off neighbour's hand with cutlass in Jigawa.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report on Aug. 22, that the suspect allegedly hit one Hafizu Ya’u (30) with a cutlass on his right hand.

He explained that the victim was rushed to General Hospital Birnin-Kudu for medical attention, but had to be referred to a specialist hospital.

He stated that Ubale and Ya’u, are of the same address and that the cut inflicted on the latter’s hand was so deep that the hand had to be amputated at the Murtala Muhammed General Hospital in Kano.