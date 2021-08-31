RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

20-year-old man cuts off neighbour's hand with cutlass in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa have arrested a 20-year-old man, Umar Ubale, for allegedly inflicting a cut that led to the amputation of another man’s hand.

Police spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Dutse on Tuesday and said the incident took place at Zazika village, Birnin-Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report on Aug. 22, that the suspect allegedly hit one Hafizu Ya’u (30) with a cutlass on his right hand.

He explained that the victim was rushed to General Hospital Birnin-Kudu for medical attention, but had to be referred to a specialist hospital.

He stated that Ubale and Ya’u, are of the same address and that the cut inflicted on the latter’s hand was so deep that the hand had to be amputated at the Murtala Muhammed General Hospital in Kano.

Shiisu added that Ubale would be charged at the conclusion of investigation.

