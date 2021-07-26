2 stolen phones sellers allegedly beat policeman in Computer Village

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, alleged that the defendants assaulted one Sgt. Omodele Omosule while performing his lawful duties and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by selling stolen phones.

Williams told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on July 7 at Computer Village, Ikeja.

She alleged that the defendants traded in stolen phones and assaulted the policeman who tried to retrieve one of the stolen phones from them.

“The defendants prevented the police officer from performing his lawful duties by throwing the stolen phone to one Ahmed who is still at large.

“They willfully damaged a necklace and a wrist watch worth N41, 000, property of the complainant.

The Magistrate, Mr M.O. Dawodu, granted the defendants N20, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Dawodu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences violate Sections 168, 174 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that breach of peace is punishable with six months jail term, while assault and wilful damage attract three years imprisonment, respectively.