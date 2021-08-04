2 men caught while transferring data from stolen SIM card

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Two men, Oriade Adeoye and Toheeb Malik, on Tuesday, appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly being in possession of a stolen SIM card.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeoye, 24 and Malik, 35, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and receiving stolen item, to which they, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 21 at Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Momah said that the defendants were found with a stolen SIM card belonging to the complainant, Victor Oviewo.

She said that the police traced and arrested Adeoye after using the SIM to transfer data to Malik’s phone.

Momah said that the offences contravened Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 17, for mention.

