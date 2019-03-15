The joyous mother, Mrs. Comfort Timothy, welcomed her baby after years of prayers and hoping to have a baby.

According to Daily Trust, Mrs. Timothy disclosed that she had gone through a lot of challenges but, that didn't deter her from hoping to celebrating the fruit of her marriage.

" After so many years of fasting and prayer, the Lord finally accepted our prayers and blessed us with a baby girl. It’s the will of God and He knows why we have to wait this long before it happened. We never lost hope and we have faith in God," she said.

Reacting to the development, her husband, said the birth of the baby was a miracle from God.

The couple, however, revealed that there didn't anything special other than fasting and praying.

The baby was named 'Ayobami', a Yoruba name that translate to 'Joy has come'.