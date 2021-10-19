RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 killed in latest building collapse in Lagos

Samson Toromade

The building collapsed due to inadequate maintenance.

Emergency responders recovered one dead person from a building that collapsed in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said two others were rescued when it deployed its agents to the collapsed building at Jumofak Bus-Stop, Haruna, Ikorodu.

Some part of the dilapidated two-storey building collapsed from the back due to inadequate maintenance, according to the agency.

The deceased was identified only as a man, with little else released to the public.

LASEMA conducted a risk assessment and sensitised residents to evacuate from the affected building.

Building collapse incidents are common in Lagos, a trend that has constantly worried the government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ealier this month launched a rebranded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation to owners or developers of buildings that have satisfied the requirements for building construction.

