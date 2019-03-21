In a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Chinonso Obasi, ASESI’s Executive Director said the Petroleum Institute has over the years produced thousands of graduates with high leveled skills in the oil and gas sector.

Obasi, who was the former president of the Nigerian Students Association (NANS), added that, concerns had been raised that a lot of non-oil agencies found it hard to employ these graduates as they were assumed to be specially trained for the oil and gas sector and thus render the graduates of PTI jobless upon graduation, NAN reports.

He said: ''In-line with the recent vacancies as advertised by NNPC, ASESI has made a special request that 50 per cent of these vacancies be reserved for the PTI graduates.

“ PTI isn’t under Ministry of Education like other conventional tertiary institutions in Nigeria rather it is under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and so whenever opportunities or vacancies for recruitment are advertised in some of the oil and gas agencies of government, PTI graduates ought to be given high level of consideration for employment.

“Most of the multinational companies in oil and gas sector in Nigeria like Total, ExxonMobil, Chevron etc have gone further to operating their own training institutes which put PTI graduates at the risk of not getting employment upon graduation, ordinarily, the government of Nigeria was not suppose to allow that to operate as they already have a training institute,’’

He therefore, urged petroleum engineering graduates to take advantage of the ongoing NNPC recruitment by applying for the corporation's jobs.

Obasi also urged President Muhammadu Buhari who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to reserve 50 per cent of the vacancies in NNPC for the PTI graduates.