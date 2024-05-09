Nigerian Army hands over rescued Chibok girl, 3 children to Borno govt

Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, the Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai disclosed this during the handing-over ceremony at the Mailmalari Cantonment, on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said that troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion rescued the six-month-old pregnant lady alongside her three children on Wednesday, April 17, in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Shuaibu said she was number 18 among the girls who were rescued by the Nigerian military.

He explained that the abduction of the Chibok school girls in 2014, made both national and international headlines which culminated in the hashtag, “Bring back our girls”.

According to him, several efforts have been made both internationally and nationally to return the girls safely and reunite them with their families.

“One of such national efforts is the conduct of military operations deep within the terrorists’ enclaves which have yielded positive results to facilitate the rescue of some of the Chibok girls.

“Starting from Esther Marcus, who appears on serial 103 on the abducted Chibok school girls’ list, who was the first to be rescued by troops of 7 Division Gar, till now efforts are still ongoing.

“Just recently on April 17, one more Chibok girl was rescued with her three children from the Mandara mountain by troops of the theatre will continue to do its best to rescue those still in captivity.

“The rescue will be in line with the strategic direction and guidance from the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff.

“We thank the Chief of Army staff for all the resources he has provided in the theatre to achieve its mandate,” he said.