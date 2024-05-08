ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

Bayo Wahab

Hadi Sirika will be arraigned for trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. [Punch]
Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. [Punch]

According to ThePunch, the embattled minister will appear in court with his daughter, Fatima, and two other co-defendants, Jalal Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, on charges of abusing their positions to launder over 2.7 billion.

Details later…

