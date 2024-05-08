EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud
Hadi Sirika will be arraigned for trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal High Court in Abuja.
According to ThePunch, the embattled minister will appear in court with his daughter, Fatima, and two other co-defendants, Jalal Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, on charges of abusing their positions to launder over ₦2.7 billion.
Details later…
