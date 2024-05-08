Jimoh Ibrahim warns Tinubu about danger of not dropping ministers accused of corruption

Ibrahim while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, said the president needs to appoint knowledgeable people to achieve his agenda for the country.

According to him, the current crop of ministers doesn’t fall within the country’s “Grade A”.

He stressed that Tinubu’s ministers are not the best for the country, adding that the economic situation of the country since their appointments is showed their non-performance.

He further said some of the ministers should be dropped because they have been accused of corruption.

“You have to dissolve the cabinet, you have to come up with knowledgeable people, the cabinet is too cold and some of them accused of corruption should be dropped.”

The businessman-turned-politician warned the president that failure to drop the ministers could spell doom for him.