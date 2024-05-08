ADVERTISEMENT
Jimoh Ibrahim warns Tinubu about danger of not dropping ministers accused of corruption

Bayo Wahab

The Ondo politician tells Tinubu to drop some of his ministers because they have been accused of corruption.

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim [Twitter:@JimohIbrahimCFR]
Ibrahim while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, said the president needs to appoint knowledgeable people to achieve his agenda for the country.

According to him, the current crop of ministers doesn’t fall within the country’s “Grade A”.

He stressed that Tinubu’s ministers are not the best for the country, adding that the economic situation of the country since their appointments is showed their non-performance.

He further said some of the ministers should be dropped because they have been accused of corruption.

“You have to dissolve the cabinet, you have to come up with knowledgeable people, the cabinet is too cold and some of them accused of corruption should be dropped.”

The businessman-turned-politician warned the president that failure to drop the ministers could spell doom for him.

“If you fail to do that, you will be carrying their burdens and that will be terrible for our country,” Ibrahim said.





