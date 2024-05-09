ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Minister Agunloye's ₦1 billion suit against EFCC adjourned to June 24

News Agency Of Nigeria

Agunloye’s lawyer sought an adjournment to enable parties in the suit to regularise their processes.

Dr Olu Agunloye, former Minister of Power and Steel under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Tribune Online]
Dr Olu Agunloye, former Minister of Power and Steel under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the date after Agunloye’s lawyer, Jedidiah Akpata, sought an adjournment to enable parties in the suit to regularise their processes. Akpata, who held the brief of Adeola Adedipe, SAN, informed the court shortly after the matter was called that, they were yet to respond to counter affidavits of the defendants.

The lawyer equally said that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), who is the 2nd defendant, served on them a motion to regularise their processes. The AGF’s lawyer, Mercy Akeredolu, hinged the delay in filing their application on the death of the lawyer, who was briefed to represent the office in the case.

M.K. Hussein, who appeared for EFCC, did not oppose the application for adjournment and the matter was consequently adjourned until June 24 for hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite had, on April 18, adjourned the case until today (May 9) after the anti-graft lawyer, Abba Mohammed, sought an adjournment to enable him to regularise his processes before the court.

Although the AGF was not represented in court on the last adjourned date, the judge ordered that a hearing notice be served on the office (AGF). NAN had, on March 1, reported that the ex-minister had filed the suit against EFCC over allegations that the commission published his name on its website’s wanted list.

Agunloye, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/167/2024 and filed by his team of lawyers led by Adedipe, also joined the AGF as 2nd defendant.

In the originating summons, dated and filed February 8, the ex-minister sought six reliefs, including a declaration that the EFCC cannot lawfully exercise its discretion, powers and or functions under Sections 1(2\(c\, 6, 7, 13 of the EFCC Act, 2004, ditto Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, by declaring him wanted on its official website or any other related platform.

Agunloye said this was without recourse to any safeguard in Sections 34({1)(a), 35, 37, 39, 41 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), including a judicial intervention, order or leave of court under Sections 1(1), 8(1) & 42(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, sought an order for the EFCC, its agents, privies, representatives and other related affiliates to forthwith remove his picture, name, references, details and or particulars from the wanted list published on its official website or any other related platform.

He also sought a perpetual injunction restraining the EFCC and the AGF, “Both jointly or severally, whether by themselves or their staff, from further declaring the plaintiff wanted.

“General damages of one billion naira (₦1, 000, 000, 000 00) against the defendants, especially the 1st defendant, “Cost of this action.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

House of Reps to investigate Ministry of Foreign Affairs activities, missions

House of Reps to investigate Ministry of Foreign Affairs activities, missions

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

Ogun assembly [Ogun State House of Assembly]

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents