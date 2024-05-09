ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic Bishop wants youth to make church activities go viral on social media

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric stated that the prevailing delinquencies and societal ills could be attributed to ignorance and the lack of knowledge.

A Catholic bishop [Daily Post Nigeria]
Ukpong gave the charge on Wednesday, when a group, known as the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN), paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia.

He described the knowledge deficit among the Catholic faithful as worrisome, saying that the phenomenon was more prevalent among the younger generation. The cleric said that the prevailing delinquencies and societal ills could be attributed to ignorance and the lack of knowledge.

“All these challenges that we are witnessing are as a result of ignorance and the lack of knowledge,” he said.

Ukpong further appealed to the CAMPAN members to enhance their activities, in order that the church would feel their impact more.

The association can do better to make greater impact in the church.

“You can also help to ensure that the activities of the church go viral in the social media because that is now the global trend,” the clergyman stated.

He advised the National President of the group, Chimdi Oluoha, to ensure that he excelled in his assignment in order to bring honour rather than shame to his home diocese. He promised that the church would do the best within the available resources to support him to succeed.

Earlier, the Abia Chairman of CAMPAN, Hyacinth Okoli, said the visit was to invite the bishop to the 2024 World Communications Day celebration, scheduled for Sunday. Okoli, represented by his vice, Chikezie Onyeabor, also formally presented the new National President to the bishop during the visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluoha, who was the immediate past Abia Chairman of the group, was elected at the association’s 2024 Convention held in Isele-Ukwu, Delta State, last week.

In a brief remark, Oluoha promised to discharge the duties of his office diligently and efficiently to take the association and the Church to higher height.

News Agency Of Nigeria

