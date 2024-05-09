Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf gave the directive in Kano on Wednesday during the 14th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House.

“It is worth noting that last year the government disbursed ₦6 billion naira to settle outstanding payments for thousands of retirees who had not received their entitlements during the previous eight years of the immediate past administration“, he said.

The governor emphasised that the payments were made to support retirees and bring joy to their lives.

According to him, many had endured years of waiting without receiving their rightful dues despite their dedicated service to the state during their working years.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of civil servants and retirees in the state,” the governor added.

Yusuf who also said there were plans to clear drainages in the metropolis in anticipation of the rainy season and urged interim management officers of local governments to make similar arrangements.

The governor said that a high-powered committee, led by his deputy has been established to oversee the clearing of drainages across all 44 Local Government Areas to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He urged the people of the state to be patient as the government was working to address the challenges of water scarcity in the state.

“We are seriously working on this in spite of facing mechanical issues and inconsistent power supply which hinder the smooth operation of the state water board’’, he stated.

Yusuf expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support toward his administration. The governor assured of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to enhance the prosperity and well-being of citizens.