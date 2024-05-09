ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill seeks to unify the salary structure, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial officer holders both at the Federal and State levels.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

This followed the presentation of the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the bill, Ashiru said the bill, an executive bill, was forwarded to the two Chambers of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, by provisions of Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

He said the bill, in a nutshell, seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances and fringe benefits for judicial officers to nip in the bud, the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration. This, he said was to reflect the contemporary socio-economic realities of the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashiru said the bill intends to unify the salary structure, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial officer holders both at the Federal and State levels.

“This proposed legal framework, undoubtedly, will bring about significant improvement in the welfare, capacity and independence of the Judiciary, which have been contentious issues of public discourse over the years.”

He said that the intent of the bill conformed with the current administration’s resolve to strengthen the country’s Judiciary and the criminal justice system. This, he said was to ensure its independence in the performance of its constitutional role, as the arbiter of the temple of justice.

He urged the senators to support the expeditious passage of the bill given its importance to the socio-economic and political development of this country.

Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno), who seconded the motion said it was necessary to ensure adequate remuneration of Judicial officers was in line with the current economic reality. He said that there was a need to provide an adequate remuneration that would prevent judicial officials from being tempted for corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Orji Kalu (APC- Abia ) commended the executive for presenting the bill to prescribe a remuneration for the judicial arm of government, saying that no right-thinking Nigerian would want to oppose it. He urged the officials to ensure that justice is dispensed rightly to Nigerians.

He also urged the government to improve the remuneration of other sectors given the economic reality. Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jubrin (APC-Kano) said the President has done creditably well by presenting the bill for remuneration of the judicial officials.

He said the judicial officials had suffered in silence as they were not disposed to speaking up on the issues, just like the labour unions. He said it was cheery and commendable for President Tinubu to have brought the bill, which was designed to enhance the salary and welfare of the judicial officials.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio said the presentation of the bill was a right step in the right direction by President Tinubu.

Akpabio, referred the bill to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative inputs and to return to plenary four weeks, after the bill was read for the second time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

House of Reps to investigate Ministry of Foreign Affairs activities, missions

House of Reps to investigate Ministry of Foreign Affairs activities, missions

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

Ogun assembly [Ogun State House of Assembly]

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents