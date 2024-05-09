Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

This followed the presentation of the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the bill, Ashiru said the bill, an executive bill, was forwarded to the two Chambers of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, by provisions of Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

He said the bill, in a nutshell, seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances and fringe benefits for judicial officers to nip in the bud, the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration. This, he said was to reflect the contemporary socio-economic realities of the time.

Ashiru said the bill intends to unify the salary structure, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial officer holders both at the Federal and State levels.

“This proposed legal framework, undoubtedly, will bring about significant improvement in the welfare, capacity and independence of the Judiciary, which have been contentious issues of public discourse over the years.”

He said that the intent of the bill conformed with the current administration’s resolve to strengthen the country’s Judiciary and the criminal justice system. This, he said was to ensure its independence in the performance of its constitutional role, as the arbiter of the temple of justice.

He urged the senators to support the expeditious passage of the bill given its importance to the socio-economic and political development of this country.

Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno), who seconded the motion said it was necessary to ensure adequate remuneration of Judicial officers was in line with the current economic reality. He said that there was a need to provide an adequate remuneration that would prevent judicial officials from being tempted for corruption.

Sen. Orji Kalu (APC- Abia ) commended the executive for presenting the bill to prescribe a remuneration for the judicial arm of government, saying that no right-thinking Nigerian would want to oppose it. He urged the officials to ensure that justice is dispensed rightly to Nigerians.

He also urged the government to improve the remuneration of other sectors given the economic reality. Deputy President of Senate, Barau Jubrin (APC-Kano) said the President has done creditably well by presenting the bill for remuneration of the judicial officials.

He said the judicial officials had suffered in silence as they were not disposed to speaking up on the issues, just like the labour unions. He said it was cheery and commendable for President Tinubu to have brought the bill, which was designed to enhance the salary and welfare of the judicial officials.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio said the presentation of the bill was a right step in the right direction by President Tinubu.