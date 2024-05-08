FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

The residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said they could no longer afford the luxury of eating meat, fish or chicken frequently.

The residents, while acknowledging the importance of proteins to the body, said that the hardship in the country would not allow them to afford meat, chicken and fish. Some of them said that with the situation, they have resolved to cook with only crayfish and ‘Kpomo’ (cow skin).

Grace Williams, a civil servant and mother of three said she no longer buys meat as before since the price moved to ₦5,500 per kilo as against the initial ₦4,000.

“I don’t buy meat as I used to before, I use crayfish and spices to make my food taste nice. I cannot afford to buy a kilo of meat for ₦5,500.

“We use egg also most times to subsidise. At least with ₦500, you will get three to four eggs that will serve the family, I hardly buy meat because meat sellers will not sell ₦1,000 meat.

“I don’t know where this country is heading to, as a civil servant, you struggle to make ends meet every month, the salary can barely take you to the end of the month,’’ she said.

Williams called on the government to proffer solutions to the hardship in the country to ease the suffering of Nigerians. Also, Ifeoma Oputa, a businesswoman and a resident in Karu, said the increase in the price of meat had deprived most families of eating adequate protein.

According to her, I eat meat only on Sundays, other days I use Kpomo, mushrooms or snails, though snails are quite expensive, I use them occasionally.

“Mushrooms are a very good source of protein and very affordable.

“I buy a plate of mushroom for ₦500 and this will be enough for me to cook for my family, “she stated.

On her part, Rita Adejor, a trader said she no longer used meat in her house, as only the rich in the society could afford it.

“I no longer use meat to cook in my house because of the increase in price most times I use ‘Panla’ fish to cook.

“When I do not have money for ‘Panla’ fish, I use crayfish to cook and it is very tasty, although none of these items are affordable.

“It is so disheartening that in a rich country with so many natural resources like ours, its citizens can barely afford a good meal,” Adejor noted.

Bukola Oyebanji, a fish seller at Gwagwalada market, said business was not what it was in the past as they now experience low patronage. Oyebanji said in the past she could sell two or more cartoons of fish a day, adding that she could barely sell one cartoon as people no longer patronise fish.

She said a cartoon of Titus fish (square cartoon) which in the past was sold for between ₦68,000 to ₦70,000 as of February now sold for ₦98,000 to ₦100,000.

“Panla’ fish that was sold initially for ₦25,000 now goes for between ₦40,000 and ₦50,000 depending on the size.

“This recurring increase have made things so difficulty that most times you have to sell below cost price just to have money to feed the family,” she added.

Oyebanji pleaded with the government to come to the rescue of small business owners so that they would not be out of business, adding that it was their only means of livelihood.

Aminu Mohammed, a meat seller said with the situation of things he was contemplating quitting the business, as he no longer enjoyed it for lack of patronage. Mohammed said that the price of meat had been increased twice this year, adding that they were planning to increase it again.

“Since this year we have increased the price of meat twice, now a kilo of meat is sold for ₦5,500 as against ₦4,000.

“People no longer patronise us, now we hardly sell ₦1,000 meat and some people will come with ₦500 begging you to sell for them and when you refuse they go in search of another alternative.

“Most times we have to sell leftover meat because of low patronage.

