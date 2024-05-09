ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House urged the president to direct the Ministry of Finance, to ensure full implementation.

President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]
President Bola Tinubu [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a Motion of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa) during plenary on Wednesday. Presenting the motion, Fulata said that the government must accede to the union’s demands because they were genuine.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the President to direct the relevant bodies to come up with modalities for negotiation with both ASUU and NASU.

The House said this would enable them to come up with a workable, implementable and final agreement to be signed by both parties. The House urged the president to direct the Ministry of Finance, to ensure full implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House mandated its Committees on University Education, Polytechnic Education, Federal Colleges of Education, Labour and Productivity, Finance, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

House of Reps to investigate Ministry of Foreign Affairs activities, missions

House of Reps to investigate Ministry of Foreign Affairs activities, missions

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

Senate advances judicial salaries bill for Federal and State levels

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

Ogun assembly [Ogun State House of Assembly]

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Gov Eno donates 20 patrol vehicles to boost security, protect residents