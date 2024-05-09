ADVERTISEMENT
Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Customs assistant was brutally killed by some suspected smugglers in the state.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
The governor gave the directive when he received the Controller-General (C-G) of the service, Bashir Adewale, on a condolence visit in Katsina on Thursday.

It could be recalled that Auwal Haruna, a Customs Assistant ‘ll’ was on April 17 brutally killed by some suspected smugglers at Gamji Makaho checkpoint, along Dankama road, in Kaita Local Government Area of the state.

The C-G was represented by the Customs Area Controller, Katsina Command, Muhammad Umar, accompanied by other controllers from the Kaduna zone. The governor charged security agencies in the state to arrest the fleeing killers of the customs officer to face the law.

Radda said, “It is very important for the security agencies in charge of the investigation to ensure that the culprits are brought to book so that justice should be done.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of the state, I condole the family of the deceased, the C-G and the entire personnel of the Service over the irreplaceable loss.”

He, however, said the engagements between the Customs and border communities in the state were cordial and yielded positive results, hence the need for its sustainability. The governor prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, saying, “because he died while protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation on Wednesday paid a similar condolence visit to the family of the deceased and the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

The delegation comprised the Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Kaduna, Ahmadu Shu’aibu, the Coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 4, Aminu Abubakar and other senior officers.

Radda orders security outfits to arrest Custom Officer's killers for justice

