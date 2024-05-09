ADVERTISEMENT
ASUU raises alarm over unmet demands at Yusuf Maitama University

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union said they were constrained to bring the issues to the public after several efforts to make the state government attend to their demands failed.

Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano (YUMSUK) [PM News Nigeria]

The union alleged that the state government had for months reneged in meeting their demands. This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the branch Chairman and Secretary, Mansur Sa’ id and Yusuf Gwarzo, respectively, on Thursday in Kano.

It said their demands are three-fold which include enhancing conditions of service for their members. Others are boosting and hastening the university’s growth through sustainable funding, and strengthening and protecting university autonomy and academic freedom.

On Condition of Service, the branch demands the immediate payment of the outstanding Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), totalling ₦178 million.

“The union reached an agreement with the state government to pay this sum in four instalments starting from April 2024, however, there has been no release of the first instalment to date.

"The union also demands the payment of the outstanding Consequential Adjustment Arrears, which stands at ₦111 million.

"Furthermore, the union is requesting the implementation of the newly-approved Consolidated Universities Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS II), set on Jan. 1, 2023 as effective date,” the statement said.

According to the union, the salary structure had already been implemented in all federal universities, except in their university. The statement said that the union was also requesting the payment of a provisional Wage Award of ₦35,000 for six months, as approved by the Federal Government.

On university funding, he urged the state government to expedite action towards completing ongoing projects as well as supplementing TETFUND funding for academic staff training. On university autonomy and academic freedom, the union called for the reconstitution of the university’s governing council.

It added, “We emphasise the strategic importance, as per the law, of the University Governing Council and the extent to which its absence undermines the university administration.’’

The union urged the visitor to the university to intensify efforts in resolving the brewing issues in the interest of industrial harmony. When contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry for Higher Education, Sanusi Abdullahi, said the Commissioner has travelled out of the state.

