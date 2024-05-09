ADVERTISEMENT
MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The step was geared towards bolstering the nation’s defence capabilities to effectively address emerging security challenges.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary of the MoD in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APCs were handed over to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa by the PS.

In his remarks at the handing-over event, Kana said that the step was geared towards bolstering the nation’s defence capabilities to effectively address emerging security challenges.

He also that it was geared towards enhancing the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces. According to him, this handover marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the operational readiness of our Armed Forces.

“These Armored Personnel Carriers will provide our troops with enhanced protection and mobility, enabling them to carry out their duties more effectively in safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty.”

Similarly in his remarks, the CDS underscored their strategic importance in enhancing the Armed Forces’ ability to respond swiftly and decisively to security threats.

The acquisition of these Armored Personnel Carriers underscores our commitment to equipping our troops with the necessary resources to confront evolving security challenges.

“I commend the Ministry of Defence for its unwavering support and dedication to strengthening our national defense capabilities”, he said.

Musa also expressed gratitude for the acquisition of the APCs, noting that the handover ceremony signifies a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defence capabilities and safeguard national security.

According to him, with the acquisition of these 20 Armored Personnel Carriers, the Nigerian Armed Forces are better equipped to tackle the challenges of the modern security landscape and uphold peace and stability across the nation.

NAN reports that also present at the ceremony was Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

