Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State government decides to allocate homes to promote transparency in-home unit allocation.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said this during the 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office on Thursday at Alausa, Ikeja.

He further said selected workers would be entitled to a 40% rebate in their service lifetime.

In order to promote transparency in-home unit allocation, the state government will henceforth allocate some of its homes through ballot.

“The process will be observed by independent observers to ensure transparency and fairness.

“Some of the locations are: Idale (Badagry Division) and LagosHOM Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu (Epe-Division) come June 4,” the commissioner said.

He added that the Lagos State Mortgage Board had complied a list of applicants for home unit allocation.

“Within various schemes, we have pre-qualified 950 applicants for home unit allocation. We also have 400 applicants for LagosHOMS, Ajara, Badagry, 450 for LagosHS, Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu.

“We have 100 for Lagos State public affordable housing scheme, Idale Badagry,” Akinderu-Fatai said.

The commissioner also said the ministry was able to engage over 8,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled residents of Lagos.

“In August 2023, the ministry trained an additional 200 artisans under its Master Craftsman Training Programme. The six-week programme was organised in collaboration with a consultant.

“The courses were: plumbing and pipe works, masonry, painting, decoration, carpentry and furniture making and electrical installations,” he added.

Akinderu-Fatai said the ministry had to deal with challenges such as encroachment on state-owned land and housing projects, litigations, slow pace of work by joint venture partners and the current inflation trend.

“But we have been able to settle most litigations through Alternative Dispute Resolution and strategies to curb delays.

“We will encourage the use of local products, we’re leaveraging on various relationships with the academia and professional bodies to support researches into cheaper and alternative building technology,” he stated.

