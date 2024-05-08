Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

This followed the adoption of a Motion of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Ismail Modibo (APC-Niger) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Modibo said that Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya Federal Constituency were faced with recurring activities of criminals in the state.

He stated that the area had witnessed large-scale attacks by criminals including banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in recent times.

He added that this was despite efforts by the military and other security agencies to curtail the attacks.

“There had been a series of bandits attacks in the last few months in the areas

“In the recent attack on April, some soldiers and members of vigilante groups were ambushed and killed, on their way to respond to a distress call,” he said.

He said that the formation of a special joint security task force, supported by air surveillance and ground troops would effectively contain the banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling activities in the affected LGAs.

He added that establishing a strategic joint security taskforce based at Maganda junction would have a great potential to end the security threats.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide necessary relief materials to the victims of the attacks and communities displaced by bandits.