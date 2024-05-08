ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya areas of the state are faced with recurring activities of criminals.

Military joint taskforce fighting insurgents.
Military joint taskforce fighting insurgents.

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a Motion of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Ismail Modibo (APC-Niger) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Modibo said that Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya Federal Constituency were faced with recurring activities of criminals in the state.

He stated that the area had witnessed large-scale attacks by criminals including banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that this was despite efforts by the military and other security agencies to curtail the attacks.

“There had been a series of bandits attacks in the last few months in the areas

“In the recent attack on April, some soldiers and members of vigilante groups were ambushed and killed, on their way to respond to a distress call,” he said.

He said that the formation of a special joint security task force, supported by air surveillance and ground troops would effectively contain the banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling activities in the affected LGAs.

He added that establishing a strategic joint security taskforce based at Maganda junction would have a great potential to end the security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide necessary relief materials to the victims of the attacks and communities displaced by bandits.

The House also mandated its Committees on Defence, National Security, and Humanitarian Affairs to ensure compliance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

Okomu Oil Palm threatens to shut down operations due to militant invasions

Okomu Oil Palm threatens to shut down operations due to militant invasions

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A picture of the Landmark beach after demolition by the Federal Government. [Twitter:@landmarkafrica]

'What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours' — Landmark counts losses

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival [NAN]

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial