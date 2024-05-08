Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

The resolution was a sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Kelechi Nwogu (PDP-Rivers) at a plenary in Abuja on Wednesday. Nwogu said, that until his death, the four-year-old Miguel Ovoke was a pupil of Brickhall School, Abuja.

According to him, Ovoke was dropped in the school by his mother on April 24, for his studies.

“Sadly, the young innocent child was reported dead under suspicious circumstances which the school was unable to explain.

“The parents of the deceased alleged a cover-up by the school management in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

“Concerned about the traumatic effects of the sudden death of Ovoke on the family and other classmates and the negative image the act will leave on our county, it is important that the case be looked into,” he said.