Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

The Speaker of the House of the Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji, said this, on Thursday, after a special session in honour of the late lawmaker of the assembly, Alex Akinnadeju.

“Let me at this juncture, strictly warn petroleum marketers who instigate artificial scarcity and take delight in arbitrary pump price increase.

“We will definitely come for you. As representatives of the people, we will take every legitimate step to checkmate your excesses.

“As a matter of fact, this Honourable House is set to inaugurate a task-force to monitor distribution and sales of petroleum products across Ondo State.

“This shall be done diligently in the overall interest of our people for whom we were voted to serve,” he said.

Oladiji asked the legislators to buckle down for legislative assignments and also give priority to oversight functions and constituency engagements that might crop up. The speaker also enjoined political gladiators in the state to play the game by the rules as momentum for the November 16 governorship poll in the state picks.

Oladiji, who sympathise with the family of the late lawmaker, said available records showed that the deceased contributed immensely to debates and deliberations during his time in the assembly. He added that the late Akinnadeju’s invaluable debates, motions and bills demonstrated courage and goodwill when occasions demanded.

According to him, the deceased rendered indelible services not only to his constituency, but for the greater benefits of the state. He asked the deceased family, lawmakers and friends to emulate him for his forthrightness and courageous stance.

In his remarks, the Majority Leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, urged the family members of the deceased to continue to live in peace. Also, Ayo Agbonmuseri, the former speaker of the assembly, described the late Akinnadeju as a seasoned politician.

According to him, the late lawmaker excelled himself as a legislator, sponsored many bills, giving a reputable and judicious representation to the people of Idanre Constituency and very good in oversight functions.

The only female lawmaker during the deceased time in the assembly, Cecilia Fayase, described him as a voice for the downtrodden and the poor. Fayase stated that that the deceased often gave valuable advice to the younger ones, ensuring that they were guided.