Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The proactive measure will lead to protecting the lives and property of people in the state.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@uanamadi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@uanamadi]

The governor said the measure became necessary as the 2024 rainy season is fast approaching. Hajiya Zainab Rabo, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media Affairs, made the position of Namadi known in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Rabo said the governor has directed the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Nura Ibrahim and other officials of the ministry to kick-start the project on Wednesday. The governor's aide said that Namadi equally approved the ministry of Environment to adopt other immediate measures to ensure better flood control in the year.

She said that the measures which include distilling of water drainage systems as well as prevention of throwing solid waste in the water channels, were imperative to curtail the menace of flooding in the state.

According to her, the proactive measure will lead to protecting the lives and property of people in the state. Rabo said that a nine-member committee has been set up by the state to go around and mobilise community support on the successful implementation of the directive.



