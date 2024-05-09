ADVERTISEMENT
KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

News Agency Of Nigeria

KADIRS states that it derives no joy in sealing properties or business arenas of tax defaulters.

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sealed business premises were Seals Admiralty Naval Suites, owned by Navy Travels and Tours, Abuja and Deluxe Suites located at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

Others were Big City Event Centre, Bijo Surgical & Scientific Limited, Zedvance Finance Limited, TXTLight Power Solution, Lek Dental & Maxillofacial Hospital, Azaka, and Enyo filling station, among others.

Speaking to newsmen at the sideline of the exercise, Aysha Ahmad, the KADIRS Board’s Secretary and Legal Adviser, said the exercise was aimed at enforcing compliance by the businesses that failed to discharge their civic responsibilities of tax payment.

Ahmad added that KADIRS, in exercise of the powers vested in it by section 104 of the Personal Income Tax Act, sealed up the business premises due to the huge established tax liabilities.

“As usual, we are left with no option than the powers vested on us by the law to enforce compliance. This is why we are restraining on the premises,” she said.

Ahmad stressed that KADIRS derived no joy in sealing properties or business arenas of tax defaulters, adding that the payment of taxes was a civic responsibility of every citizen. She equally said that they encouraged voluntary compliance, which was why they exhausted all possible means before enforcement was the final step.

Speaking further, the board secretary said the enforcement was part of their process to achieve the ₦120 billion revenue target set for the service by the Kaduna State Government. She, therefore, called on the people of the state to ensure voluntary tax compliance, describing it as a civic responsibility.

